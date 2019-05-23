Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invesco (IVZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Invesco have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2019 results reflect growth in assets under management (AUM) and higher performance fees. Solid AUM growth and increasing global presence will likely support its prospects. Also, the company’s inorganic growth strategy is impressive and will further strengthen revenues. Moreover, efforts to capitalize on investors’ demand for passive and alternative investment strategies will support growth. However, higher operating expenses will likely hurt bottom-line growth to an extent. Also, the use of high levels of debt will limit the company's flexibility in terms of procuring additional finance. Further, the presence of various intangible assets on its balance sheet is a concern.”

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

In other news, Director Ben F. Johnson III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $213,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,186.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



