Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to “Hold”

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Huntington have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and posting in-line results in one quarter. First-quarter results reflect organic strength on the back of higher revenues and loan growth, partially offset by rise in expenses. Its efforts to expand footprint through strategic initiatives seem impressive. Also, the company's strong liquidity position keeps it well poised to expand through strategic initiatives. However, consistent rise in cost base continues to deter bottom-line growth. Further, significant exposure to commercial loans remains a concern.”

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,768. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

