Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IDEX (IEX) to “Buy”

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IDEX's better-than-expected first-quarter 2019 results and healthy growth prospects for 2019 were impressive. In the quarters ahead, the company stands to gain from solid product portfolio, strengthening end-markets and acquired assets. Notably, the Finger Lakes buyout has been solidifying the company's Health & Science business. Also, its policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and buybacks raises its appeal. We believe that further share buybacks by the company will help in improving the bottom line. Earnings are predicted to be $5.70-$5.85 in 2019, higher than $5.60-$5.80 per share mentioned earlier. Organic sales are projected to grow 4-5%. Over the last six months, the company's shares have outperformed the industry. Also, earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 improved in the last 30 days.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.10.

NYSE:IEX traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.27. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.51. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total transaction of $12,582,523.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,980,919.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,695 shares of company stock worth $16,614,388. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 55.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

