Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kroger (KR) to Hold

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have plunged and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein the bottom line not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined year over year. Although, total sales managed to come ahead of the consensus mark, it fell year over year. Management also provided muted earnings view for fiscal 2019. Nonetheless, Kroger is trying to overcome competition. It is introducing digital coupons, order online pick up in store and smart shopping lists. The “Restock Kroger” program is also gaining traction. The grocery industry is no longer shielded from the e-commerce war. Given this scenario, the Ocado deal along with the buyout of Home Chef and using of Nuro’s self-driven car for grocery delivery services are good moves. Kroger also remains committed to improve identical supermarket sales and margins.”

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KR. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

KR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.63. 109,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,576. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $281,960.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 351,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock worth $2,694,175 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.