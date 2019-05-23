zooplus AG (ZO1) Receives €115.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €115.00 ($133.72).

Several research analysts have commented on ZO1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

ETR ZO1 opened at €101.60 ($118.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The firm has a market cap of $725.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.28. zooplus has a 52 week low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 52 week high of €191.80 ($223.02).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

