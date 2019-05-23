Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $123,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,992.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 589,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 561,467 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark J. Servodidio sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,408,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 4,189,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.33 per share, for a total transaction of $148,007,969.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $123,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-has-123000-stake-in-avis-budget-group-inc-car.html.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.