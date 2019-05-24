109,710 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,000. MKS Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 42,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. 454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,762. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $118.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

