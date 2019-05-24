$131.97 Million in Sales Expected for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) will announce $131.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $133.06 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group reported sales of $90.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $519.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.90 million to $522.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $558.87 million, with estimates ranging from $552.50 million to $567.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $425,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,041,000 shares of company stock worth $13,573,710. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFRG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 47,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,846. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 million, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

