21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Price Down 5.8%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. 11,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 472,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $844.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $129.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 563,529 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 379.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 366,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Price Down 5.8%” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/21vianet-group-vnet-stock-price-down-5-8.html.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.