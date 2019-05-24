$23.14 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce $23.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $23.53 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $17.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $92.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $93.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 158,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,787. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $224.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.