$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (APTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report sales of $3.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the lowest is $3.63 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $14.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $16.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp set a $95.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. 75,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,986. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

