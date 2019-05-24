$30.77 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (IIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce $30.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $31.34 million. IntriCon posted sales of $30.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $130.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $131.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $158.79 million, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $165.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,802. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 4,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $120,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,877.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IntriCon by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

