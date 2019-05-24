361 Capital LLC Buys 2,591 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

361 Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $37.23 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

