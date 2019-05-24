4,118 Shares in Oracle Co. (ORCL) Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Oracle from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

