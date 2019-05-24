$488.63 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $488.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $491.00 million. Match Group posted sales of $421.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Match Group stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Match Group has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Match Group by 189.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 45,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. ADI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.