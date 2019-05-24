$7.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will report sales of $7.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.66 billion and the highest is $7.80 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $31.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.15 billion to $32.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $147.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $148.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $8,756,666.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,750,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $467,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,485,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,038 shares of company stock worth $39,834,429 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,495,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.