72,000 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Acquired by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Dominick Ciampa bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $394,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanif Dahya bought 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,148.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYCB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 28,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/72000-shares-in-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb-acquired-by-summit-securities-group-llc.html.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.