899,497 Shares in eBay Inc (EBAY) Acquired by Bodenholm Capital AB

Bodenholm Capital AB purchased a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 899,497 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,407,000. eBay accounts for approximately 12.2% of Bodenholm Capital AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,470,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,769,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $554,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of eBay by 73.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $613,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 801,529 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in eBay by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 8,873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of eBay from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

In other eBay news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $541,860.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,517. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

