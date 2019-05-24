Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,554 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 177,317 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 987,266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.05 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund news, VP Paul Lukaszewski purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $31,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 189,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 529,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

