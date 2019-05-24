Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR) Holdings Reduced by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

SIVR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 1,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,312. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

