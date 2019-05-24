Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $115,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchmark alerts:

In related news, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $531,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,451.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $649,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,038 shares of company stock worth $24,463,754. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

TMK opened at $86.66 on Friday. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/acadian-asset-management-llc-increases-stake-in-torchmark-co-tmk.html.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.