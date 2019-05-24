Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.20 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Coinnest, Kucoin and Koinex. Achain has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00421890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01231584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00146307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015539 BTC.

About Achain

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,034,246 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitinka, OOOBTC, Sistemkoin, Koinex, OKEx, Coinnest, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

