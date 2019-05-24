AES (AES) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AES has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). AES had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,482,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $41,570,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in AES by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

