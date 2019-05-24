Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. 49,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,137. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In related news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,745 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,115,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,907.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.