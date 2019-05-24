AGL Energy (AGLNF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of AGL Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

AGLNF stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

