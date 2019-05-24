Alibaba Group (BABA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.85.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,592,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,390. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

