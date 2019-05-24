Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Position Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 197,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 191,629 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,789,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $1,323,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,113,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,461,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,761,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Svb Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of ALNY opened at $67.91 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $124.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 929.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

