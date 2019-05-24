American Express (AXP) Stake Lessened by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 147,921 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 3.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $94,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,077.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $118.43 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American Express (AXP) Stake Lessened by Equity Investment Corp” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/american-express-axp-stake-lessened-by-equity-investment-corp.html.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.