American International Group Inc. Sells 6,898 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,933 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,848,499 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $379,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,064 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,943,732 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $207,971,000 after purchasing an additional 440,950 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,337,931 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $116,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,338 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,840 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $110,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,640 shares during the period. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,416 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $63,381,000 after purchasing an additional 124,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $235.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

