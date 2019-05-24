AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Insider Dale Danilewitz Sells 543 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $44,069.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dale Danilewitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $442,532.22.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $38,661.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $440,385.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $42,772.11.

On Thursday, March 7th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $439,168.04.

On Monday, February 25th, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $46,860.90.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,219. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

