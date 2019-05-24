AMETEK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,326% compared to the average volume of 141 put options.

Shares of AME opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $282,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,496 shares of company stock worth $4,633,720. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AMETEK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AME)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/ametek-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-ame.html.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.