AMLT Token (AMLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $105,386.00

AMLT Token (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, AMLT Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One AMLT Token token can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. AMLT Token has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $105,386.00 worth of AMLT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMLT Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00404168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.01252817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00144822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017824 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004459 BTC.

AMLT Token Profile

AMLT Token launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,679,916 tokens. The official website for AMLT Token is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT Token’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

AMLT Token Token Trading

AMLT Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.