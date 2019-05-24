Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $289,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,000 shares of company stock worth $590,790. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.