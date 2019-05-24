Analysts Anticipate Cellectis SA (CLLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Cellectis reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,266.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cellectis by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,916. The firm has a market cap of $698.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.77. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.