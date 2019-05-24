Analysts Anticipate Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) will report sales of $32.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $32.50 million. Franklin Financial Network posted sales of $31.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full year sales of $130.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $131.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.90 million, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Financial Network.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of FSB traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 183,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 57,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

