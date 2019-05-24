Analysts Anticipate Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.37. Kaiser Aluminum posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.04 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.95. 1,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,405. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $94,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $102,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

