Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.19 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sidoti set a $138.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,449. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $138.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 12,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,574,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,775 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 48.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $189,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.