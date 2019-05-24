Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.66. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $10.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

XOM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.52. 151,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,661,822. The company has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

