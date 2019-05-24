Analysts Set $19.00 Target Price for Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of MFNC opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 404.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

