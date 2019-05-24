Analysts Set Echostar Co. (SATS) Target Price at $60.50

Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18 and a beta of 0.96. Echostar has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.55 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,861,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Echostar by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Echostar by 325.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Echostar by 341.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Echostar by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Echostar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

