Analysts Set Roku Inc (ROKU) Price Target at $74.66

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.79.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,049,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,320 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,616. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Roku by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,124.75 and a beta of 3.61.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

