Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $21,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $2,093,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $573,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD opened at $71.68 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $685,452.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,944.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,447. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/anchor-capital-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-expeditors-international-of-washington-expd.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.