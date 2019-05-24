Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $26,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 21,666.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

