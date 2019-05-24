Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 366,993 Shares of CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 366,993 shares during the quarter. CDK Global makes up about 1.1% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $52,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4,688.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,419,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,821,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 831,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,013,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.47 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 366,993 Shares of CDK Global Inc (CDK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/anchor-capital-advisors-llc-purchases-366993-shares-of-cdk-global-inc-cdk.html.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.