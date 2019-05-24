ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Holdings Raised by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ANSYS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 451,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,770,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,637,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $4,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $197.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $632,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $1,353,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,421,871 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $201.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.14.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

