Aphria (APHA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark set a $15.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities started coverage on Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

Aphria stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 3.66. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Aphria by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

