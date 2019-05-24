Aphria Inc (APHA) Holdings Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 1,307.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,057,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aphria were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APHA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the first quarter worth $61,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cormark set a $15.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Clarus Securities began coverage on Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

APHA stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 3.66. Aphria Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

