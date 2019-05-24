AppFolio (APPF) & Mobivity (MFON) Critical Review

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppFolio and Mobivity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $190.07 million 17.02 $19.97 million $0.56 169.93 Mobivity $11.56 million 4.38 -$7.22 million N/A N/A

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AppFolio and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppFolio currently has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.65%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Mobivity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 9.46% 19.56% 12.18% Mobivity -73.28% -423.75% -59.34%

Volatility & Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppFolio beats Mobivity on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content. The company captures transaction details, analyzes the data, and motivates customers and employees to take actions that enhance business performance through its recurrency platform. Its recurrency platform that unlocks POS and mobile data to help transforming customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights, including recapture, which captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for any POS system; recognition that consist of various reporting and analytics tools to uncover patterns in the buying behaviors of consumers; receipt, which unlocks the power of transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages; reach that transforms standard SMS messaging into a data-driven marketing medium; and reup, which aids marketing to align focusing its attention on engaging the customer and trying to change their buying behavior. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

