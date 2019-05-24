Arnhold LLC Decreases Holdings in Chemours Co (CC)

Arnhold LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $22.91 on Friday. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Kelliher bought 6,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,730. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

