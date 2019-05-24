ARP Americas LP Purchases Shares of 161,331 Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,000. Spark Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.7% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 6,497.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after buying an additional 312,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 170,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.48 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

NASDAQ:ONCE opened at $108.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $114.20.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Therapeutics Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

